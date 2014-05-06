Hawaii Radio Connection

Posted on May 6, 2014 by Hawaiian Radio Connection

Hawaii Radio Connection features Hawaiian Music, Community Information, and News. Saturdays from 9:00am to 10:00am

 

Contact Us:

 

Braddah Gomes – (braddahgomes@yahoo.com)
Mr & Mrs Uncle Ron & Sista Kulina – (sistahkulina@yahoo.com)
Uncle Gregg – (UncleGregg@comcast.net)
Auntie Moody – (moodette@comcast.net)
Manono – (manonomcmillan@yahoo.com)
Uncle Ed – (uncleedsmail@comcast.net)
Cousin Gail – (gail@hawaiigeneralstore.net)
Calabash Uncle Steve
Maile – (shaka50@mac.com)
Nahenahe & Puanani-Da Hula Sista’s – (emails below)
              Nahenahe - (Melodi.Keyes@kent.k12.wa.us)
              Puanani – (kgraham@fwps.org)
Auntie ‘Ala – (lkweise4@frontier.com)
Sista Elaine – (misc@nwlink.com)

About Hawaiian Radio Connection

Hawaii Radio Connection features Hawaiian Music, Community Information, and News. Saturdays from 9:00am to 10:00am
This entry was posted in Uncategorized and tagged , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.